Vincennes University updates mask guidelines to allow those who've received the vaccine to go maskless

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at Vincennes University say if you've received the COVID-19 vaccine you can now go maskless. If you haven't the university is asking that you still wear a mask on campus. Right now the policy change will mostly affect faculty and staff. That's because students wrapped up the school year at the beginning of May.

Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson says, "It just makes sense. I think we all expected to get to this point at some time and I'm glad to get there now."

The mask mandate was announced back in August, just before the fall semester. Along with it came other changes to campus life. This includes social distancing restrictions and plexiglass dividers installed in many areas. The university also began reducing the number of events on campus.

As the summer progresses VU plans to have more and more activities return. However, some of the dividers that were installed may still remain in place.

Johnson says, "We don't know what the fall looks like exactly. But with these new strains prove to be more virulent then we may end up having to put the plexiglass back in place. But at least with this year, until we get a better sense of where things are going, probably keep those precautions."

Summer classes begin at the end of May.