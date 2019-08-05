Vincennes University unveils new ag center

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Unversity has unveiled its new Ag center.
There was a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was on hand for the event.
The new center is a collaboration among several agriculture programs.
School leaders say it will help meet the evolving agriculture industry.
Students will have access to cutting edge labs, Purdue's food safety hub, a greenhouse, and bee colonies.
