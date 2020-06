VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has announced students and professors will return to the classroom this fall. VU students will return to face-to-face classes on August 17th for the fall semester.

However, they won't spend the entire semester on campus. Face-to-face learning will end on November 24th. Students will take their exams remotely.

In the spring students will do remote learning until February 1st.