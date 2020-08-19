Vincennes University to receive nearly $700,000 in annual grants

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University will receive nearly $700,000 in annual grants to help support students.

The university received the grant for Student Support Services from the U.S. Department of Education.

The money is intended to help boost students who face barriers to completing college.

VU's Collaborative Opportunities Postsecondary Education Student Support Services Program works to provide support to low-income, first-generation, or students with disabilities.

The program serves 255 students each year.