Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

A Wabash Valley university hopes to foster innovation and prepare the next generation of farmers with the opening of a new, high-tech facility.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:03 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

Vincennes University is opening a new Agriculture Center.

Vincennes University is opening a new Agriculture Center.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will be the keynote speaker at a ribbon cutting Monday.

School leaders say this new facility will better serve future farmers in an evolving industry. The center will aid in educating students about changing consumer needs, environmental challenges and new technology.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is Monday at 4:30pm.

