Vincennes University to offer free high school equivalency testing

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is offering free high school equivalency testing across Indiana.

It will be available for students enrolled in adult basic education programs statewide through December 31.

The high school equivalency is an alternative for earning a high school diploma.

People can earn the equivalency after passing a test based on math, reading, writing, science, and social studies.

This is the first time the university has offered free testing services.

To learn more, call 812-602-4100.