Vincennes University to host Simulated Pandemic Flu, saying training will be invaluable with coronavirus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley university will host a simulated health emergency next month.

On Tuesday, Vincennes University announced it will partner with the Knox County Health Department to host what is called a 'Simulated Pandemic Flu.'

It will happen at 8:00 a.m. on March 23 at the Green Activities Center.

VU officials say with no vaccine for the new novel coronavirus, the training will be invaluable.

Faculty, Pharmacy, and nursing students in the school, along with law enforcement, and Homeland Security will take part in the simulation.

They've invited religious, industry, elected officials, and first responders from the Local Emergency Planning Committee to take part.

See the full release from Vincennes University below

--

On Monday, March 23, 2020 the Knox County Health Department (HD) and Vincennes University (VU) will conduct a Full Scale Exercise (FSE) on the Campus at the Green Activities Center (GAC). This will be a Simulated Pandemic Flu FSE. In light of the novel (new) coronavirus (2019-n-CoV) the training will be invaluable. No vaccine has been developed for coronavirus at this time.

Faculty and students enrolled in pharmacy, law enforcement, homeland security, and other courses including 60 nursing students will participate. Community partners are invited to participate; religious, industry, elected officials, and first responders from the diversified membership of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and District 10 HDs are invited to attend as observers. The FSE will start at 08:00 hours. Directions, parking and details will be sent in advance as planning proceeds. This FSE will be sizeable.

Notification will be delivered by email and/or phone over the next few weeks to identify personnel needed for planning and implementation.

There will be three meetings one hour in duration.

Initial planning meetings: small groups relevant to their roles. Example but not limited to;

(Nurses – Hospital- Pharmacy – Vaccinators – Special Needs)

(EMA - 911 - First Responders - i.e.; Law Enforcement - Fire)

(Industry - School Corporations – Transportation)

(Mobilization & Demobilization Unit, Maintenance, and Utilities i.e.; Electric – Plumbing - Debris Management)

Midterm planning meeting will combine all groups

Final planning meeting will combine all groups