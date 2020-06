VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is celebrating recent graduates with a virtual graduation

2020 grads will be celebrated this Friday. The university will honor 1,803 grads.

Graduation packages were sent out to the graduates. The packages include items to help grads celebrate this milestone.

VU is donating 500 trees that will be planted to celebrate the class of 2020.

The celebration will remain on Vincennes University's website for a month.