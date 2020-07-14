Vincennes University to help Hoosiers train for a new career thanks to CARES Act funding

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is looking at ways to help you train for a new career.

It's all thanks to $22 million of CARES Act funding going to the Workforce Ready grant.

VU told us that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is expanding its Next Level Job program. The program helps Indiana residents train for jobs in high-demand industries.

The grant was expanded to include Hoosiers with two and four-year degrees for the time being.

VU adds that 10,000 additional students will benefit from the grant.