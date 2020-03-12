Clear

Vincennes University to extend spring break - move to online classes

Vincennes University says it will make several changes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University says it will make several changes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

VU leaders will extend spring break until Sunday, March 22.

The university's residence halls will stay closed next week and remain closed until 8:00 a.m. March 22.

Classes will resume on March 23 - but they will be moved to online-only until further notice.

See the full statement below.

---

Vincennes University continues to monitor the rapidly changing situation involving the coronavirus. In this morning’s VU Executive Team meeting, it was decided that VU will extend spring break for all VU students at all sites including online until Sunday, March 22. Residence halls will remain closed next week and classes will not be held. Residence halls will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 22. Tecumseh Dining Center will reopen at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. (All times EDT.)

THE FOLLOWING IMMEDIATE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN:

● Classes are being moved online or to alternative delivery modes. Classes will resume on March 23 and will continue in online or alternative delivery formats until further notice. Information about course delivery changes will be communicated with VU students in the near future.

● Faculty and staff are expected to report next week as usual at all VU sites until further notice. VU is continually monitoring conditions at each VU location and will be making site-specific decisions on an ongoing basis. VU’s faculty and staff are to remain home if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness. Please contact VU’s Office of Human Resources if you have questions regarding sick leave.

Please continue to practice good health habits and follow VU coronavirus announcements and updates at: https://www.vinu.edu/coronavirus-updates

