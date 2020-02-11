Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Vincennes University speaker talks about the importance of mental health

Mental health speaker Mike Veny visited the campus for a presentation.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University put a spotlight on the importance of mental health Tuesday morning.

Mental health speaker Mike Veny visited the campus for a presentation.

He gave his talk called 'Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero.'

Veny shared his story about growing up with behavior problems. He says he was expelled from several schools and had multiple suicide attempts.

Veny said he first stepped onto the path of public speaking when he needed help the most.

"I had a breakdown in 2011 and I called a mental health professional for help, and she said 'can I hire you?'" Veny told us.

He's delivered a TEDx Talk and has been featured on national television.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
A Quiet Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-11

Image

What is 2-1-1?

Image

Building a tank while in prison? This inmate created a replica (with approved supplies) for a Knox C

Image

Vincennes/Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau lays out plans for new building

Image

Indiana's Court of Appeals makes Terre Haute stop for 'Appeals on Wheels'

Image

Peer to Peer group

Image

Did you miss the Copper Bar? We now know when it will reopen...and it's soon

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Sensory haircuts

Image

People rolled up their sleeves to bleed blue at Indiana State University

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax