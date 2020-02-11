Vincennes University speaker talks about the importance of mental health

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University put a spotlight on the importance of mental health Tuesday morning.

Mental health speaker Mike Veny visited the campus for a presentation.

He gave his talk called 'Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero.'

Veny shared his story about growing up with behavior problems. He says he was expelled from several schools and had multiple suicide attempts.

Veny said he first stepped onto the path of public speaking when he needed help the most.

"I had a breakdown in 2011 and I called a mental health professional for help, and she said 'can I hire you?'" Veny told us.

He's delivered a TEDx Talk and has been featured on national television.