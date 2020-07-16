Vincennes University makes changes on campus to keep students safe when returning to campus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The last time students walked the grounds at Vincennes University the trees were bare. As the pandemic moved in the students were told to move out. Since then, school leaders have been working to answer one question: how do they get students to be able to come back?

VU provost Laura Treanor says, "We started looking at fall all the way back in March. Because we were paying very close attention to what we were hearing from the CDC."

The school now has found an answer after months of planning. Everyone on campus has to wear a mask. Folks coming in and out of buildings will be directed to certain doorways.

Curt Coffman with Vincennes University says, "You'll see signs on the floor and on the wall asking people to stay on the right side of the hallway and the stairwell. We have positioned all of our chairs and lounge areas to promote social distancing."

In classrooms, plastic barriers have been set up. After every class professors will sanitize the room before the next class comes in. All in hopes of keeping students isolated as much as possible.

So far things have been going well.

Coffman says, "The few classes we have going on right now, which is a much lower density and a population in the building is really allowing us to kind of troubleshoot. And really see that most of what we've planned is working."