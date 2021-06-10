Vincennes University proposes tuition increase

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The proposed tuition increase at Vincennes University would come in two years. Students currently pay $6,250 a year for tuition. In the 2021-22 school year that rate would increase by 200 dollars. The next year it would increase by the same percentage, this time by 206 dollars.

The proposed increase would cover over $2 million worth of costs. Those costs include equipment upgrades, health insurance, and employee raises.

VU President Chuck Johnson "some of our faculty and staff compensations, that we've not given raises for a couple of years. It's important for keeping them well compensated to the point that we can as well as rewarding their great work in the past year especially."

VU held a public meeting Thursday morning. During the meeting, Johnson spelled out ways the university hopes to offset that increase. Over a half-million dollars has been put into additional scholarships for incoming students. Among those scholarships is five thousand dollars towards housing.

Johnson says, "Five thousand dollar scholarships for the next two years for any student that studies at the Vincennes campus. So when you look at that, the total cost of attendance actually for all residential students, in particular, will be down 28%. Not increased at all. So they will be saving significant dollars."