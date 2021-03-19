Clear

Vincennes University plans return to classroom in the fall

In-person classes are planned for the entire semester.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 8:17 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The last year has been topsy-turvy to say the least for college students. It was almost a year ago that students went home for good at Vincennes University. Since august students have experienced a hybrid of in-person and online courses.

VU Student Grace Jones says, "The online classes kicked in, and just not having that face to face, not being able to sit down with your professor to be able to talk to them it was really hard."

Bicknell native Jones is working to become a teacher. She's spent three years at VU. Her fourth now looks to be returning to somewhat normal.

VU provost Laura Treanor explains, "We have had really positive indicators. Very low case numbers of covid on campus."

The university plans to have full in-person classes in the fall. To keep those plans school leaders say they will continue precautions the school is already taking. This includes hand washing stations, masking, and social distancing.

Treanor explains, "There is just something to be said for being in the room with people. Not being on zoom. There is a great deal of collegiality and closeness is kind of missing from the way that we've been operating."

VU is following CDC guidelines. That's good news for students who are ready to get back to campus full-time.

Jones says, "Being able to do events. I cannot wait to actually be able to go out and play games with my friends and make new friends. Be able to go to movie nights and do the millions and millions of events we do here on campus."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Paris
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunny, Warmer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IRS Changes Important Tax Information

Image

Vincennes University plans return to classroom in the fall

Image

Illinois to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to Include Additional Essential Workers

Image

Rise in anti-Asian violence - How local Hoosiers are making a difference

Image

Investigation underway into racial slurs reported to Indiana State University

Image

Prosecutor dismisses some murder and robbery charges in Dwayne French killing

Image

Overnight: Clear and cold. Low: 27°

Image

parke heritage preps for colson montgomery

Image

barr reeve culture of winning

Image

Vaccination clinic is moving to better serve you starting Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1215992

Reported Deaths: 23287
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4857719544
DuPage795111218
Will66940931
Lake61110943
Kane51874737
Winnebago28714448
Madison28666484
St. Clair26198483
McHenry25061269
Champaign18587133
Peoria17401270
Sangamon16528224
McLean15017162
Tazewell13944242
Rock Island13385293
Kankakee12797191
Kendall1139588
LaSalle11092223
Macon9707186
Vermilion8770120
DeKalb8479115
Adams8058115
Williamson6971124
Whiteside6063153
Boone600971
Clinton563389
Coles534593
Grundy531868
Ogle521677
Knox5052133
Jackson466362
Effingham452069
Macoupin444680
Henry440458
Livingston433179
Marion4312113
Franklin420666
Stephenson419778
Monroe414189
Jefferson4027118
Randolph400381
Woodford381160
Morgan365278
Montgomery357171
Lee351345
Bureau338378
Christian337271
Logan334954
Perry309459
Fayette307654
Fulton304648
Iroquois280563
Jersey252148
Douglas250633
Saline237749
McDonough236541
Lawrence235024
Union221839
Shelby219135
Crawford202624
Bond192224
Cass190324
Pike172250
Clark170332
Wayne169549
Hancock168730
Warren166844
Richland165139
White164125
Jo Daviess163122
Ford162846
Edgar161039
Carroll159935
Washington159925
Moultrie151724
Clay144642
Greene139032
Piatt137214
Johnson136412
Wabash131312
Mason130641
Massac130236
De Witt129822
Mercer129733
Cumberland123419
Jasper111517
Menard10738
Marshall87915
Hamilton79515
Schuyler6845
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54923
Edwards53612
Henderson50914
Calhoun4862
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2933
Out of IL50
Unassigned02265

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 675388

Reported Deaths: 12907
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion922251683
Lake49269906
Allen36852658
Hamilton32870401
St. Joseph31156520
Elkhart25866425
Vanderburgh21531386
Tippecanoe20517210
Johnson16698366
Porter16308283
Hendricks16127304
Clark12254183
Madison11925329
Vigo11838239
Monroe10602166
Delaware10001181
LaPorte9967202
Howard9248207
Kosciusko8685112
Bartholomew7586150
Hancock7558135
Warrick7518154
Floyd7323175
Wayne6714196
Grant6533162
Boone626996
Morgan6204131
Dubois5983112
Cass5557102
Dearborn554372
Marshall5537106
Henry546295
Noble518079
Jackson469267
Shelby468093
Lawrence4223116
Gibson414386
Harrison412468
Clinton401153
Montgomery398884
DeKalb391980
Miami363364
Huntington359178
Knox358886
Whitley358239
Steuben344757
Putnam341360
Wabash336677
Adams329950
Ripley329366
Jasper324846
White300954
Jefferson298376
Daviess286996
Fayette273958
Decatur273392
Wells266678
Greene265881
Posey263932
Scott254252
LaGrange244470
Clay244144
Randolph227977
Spencer223030
Jennings220145
Washington216529
Sullivan204841
Fountain203743
Starke191352
Owen186654
Fulton183739
Jay180628
Carroll178419
Perry175436
Orange172452
Rush166724
Vermillion162543
Franklin161435
Tipton153742
Parke141116
Pike128633
Blackford126228
Pulaski109644
Newton98233
Brown96240
Crawford94213
Benton93113
Martin80914
Warren76314
Switzerland7588
Union68610
Ohio54411
Unassigned0412