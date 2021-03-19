Vincennes University plans return to classroom in the fall

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The last year has been topsy-turvy to say the least for college students. It was almost a year ago that students went home for good at Vincennes University. Since august students have experienced a hybrid of in-person and online courses.

VU Student Grace Jones says, "The online classes kicked in, and just not having that face to face, not being able to sit down with your professor to be able to talk to them it was really hard."

Bicknell native Jones is working to become a teacher. She's spent three years at VU. Her fourth now looks to be returning to somewhat normal.

VU provost Laura Treanor explains, "We have had really positive indicators. Very low case numbers of covid on campus."

The university plans to have full in-person classes in the fall. To keep those plans school leaders say they will continue precautions the school is already taking. This includes hand washing stations, masking, and social distancing.

Treanor explains, "There is just something to be said for being in the room with people. Not being on zoom. There is a great deal of collegiality and closeness is kind of missing from the way that we've been operating."

VU is following CDC guidelines. That's good news for students who are ready to get back to campus full-time.

Jones says, "Being able to do events. I cannot wait to actually be able to go out and play games with my friends and make new friends. Be able to go to movie nights and do the millions and millions of events we do here on campus."