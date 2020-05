VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is paying tribute to the class of 2020 in a permanent way.

They donated 500 tulip trees for people to plant.

They say it is a way to celebrate all of the graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They hope everyone will see the trees and remember the class of 2020.

VU and the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District gave out seedlings during a drive-thru event.