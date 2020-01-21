Clear

Vincennes University officially opens newly renovated Shake Learning Resource Center

University and city leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate an $8 million renovation of the Shake Learning Resource Center is now complete.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 6:25 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - University and city leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate an $8 million renovation of the Shake Learning Resource Center is now complete.

Director of library services Charla Gilbert says, "It's fantastic! I mean I just, I can't believe the changes."

Gilbert has been the director of library services since June of 2018. In that time she and her crew have been hard at work.

Gilbert says, "Had a team taking the books off the shelf here and then we had another team across the street putting them back on the shelves."

For over a year the library was located across the street at the student union. The books barely had enough time to gather dust before they moved back into the newly renovated building. A building that now has more offerings to students.

Vincennes University provost Laura Treanor says, "Instead of moving between a number of buildings for services that may complement each other, it's a library plus they can receive tutoring. Plus they can receive some counseling or whatever they need all in this space."

The center has meeting and study rooms equipped with everything students need. Technology is also scattered throughout the floorplan to help make learning more accessible. All in hopes of keeping up with the times.

Treanor says, "What we see now is a transformation to a style of teaching where there is some self-directed nature. A lot of collaborative group work for our students. And this building compliments that."

Gilbert says she and her co-workers are ready to get to work.

Gilbert says, "We so encourage collaboration and communication. We want to be able to integrate library resources into that so that people understand that we're here. Like I said just do more than just check books in and out."

