Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Gardening for Laura Debrock is a relatively new experience. But she's already hitting the ground running.

Debrock explains, "I got interested in more healthy cooking. So I started cooking a lot of fresh vegetables. And then I started wondering where the food was coming from and I wanted to try it myself."

That led Debrock to Vincennes University to gain her green thumb. But she hasn't been alone. In recent years more and more folks have been signing up to learn the craft.

Jennifer Nettles with VU explains, "I think people were just interested in knowing where their food came from and maybe how it was grown. So kind of researched into that. But kind of gone into covid, when we were stuck at home and started their own garden."

Because of that increase in interest, more classes have been added. This includes courses on urban food production. Students also have a new concentration on sustainable foods. All in efforts of helping folks get a handle on handling their food source.

Debrock grows her food in the backyard of her home in Vincennes. It gives her a better idea of what goes through her kitchen. But it also gives just a little bit of peace in a hectic world.

Debrock says, "When you go out to the garden and you start growing and touching the lavender it releases the smells and it just adds a whole new dimension. It makes you want to out to that garden even more. It is very relaxing and it's just really a great thing to do."

