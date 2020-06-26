Vincennes University hosts virtual commencement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has posted its virtual commencement for students graduating this year. That's after the school shut down due to COVID-19. Getting the chance to celebrate is a big deal for nursing student Amanda Truitt.

Truitt explains, "They did a really good job. They let us kind of add our own personal quote to a slide that we had and we were able to thank like our families and our professors that kind of help us. So they made it very personal. The best-case scenario for what we had to deal with."

The commencement features the names of all those graduating. It also includes speeches from the university's provost and president.

Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson says, "It's going to be able for people to view with different groups if they wish to. We decided not to go with a live event because of scheduling challenges, to be able to have people in one location at one time to view it. And I think it turned out very well."

As some graduates take off their caps and others finish their coffee...VU now sets its sights on the fall. The university plans to open for in-person classes.

Johnson, explains, "There will be a lot of signage, have traffic flows work differently. In and out, different exits and different entrances, to minimize our interactions with one another. And we are going to be expecting people to wear facemasks."

While the fall may look different Johnson says the future still looks bright for incoming and outgoing students.

Johnson says, "I can't tell you how impressed I am with how much pluck they've shown. They've stayed with it. They've really really earned this degree or certificate they've got."