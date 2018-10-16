Vincennes University hosts job fair

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Elizabeth Frederick has been unemployed for four months.

Frederick says, "I worked in the factory and they laid me off. So now I'm out looking for another job to take care of my children."

Frederick supports three children in the small town of Bicknell. She says the job hunt has been difficult.

Frederick explains, "I've put numerous applications in. It's just like no one calls you. You call them and 'oh we're going through applications.' it's just a never-ending battle."

That job hunt brought Frederick to Vincennes University Tuesday afternoon. A job fair brought in 40 employers. All looking to fill open positions.

Dana Gustafson at WorkOne Southwest says, "Jobs are good and plentiful. And a wide variety. The biggest thing is it's just not one particular job. There are a variety of professional jobs, production jobs."

WorkOne of Southwest Indiana helped to put on the job fair. They say employers are having a better time of placing employees as jobs become available. That's even if job seekers don't have the right skills.

Gustafson explains, "What they are finding if they are not at that level. They are finding that they are willing to be trained so they can move up within that company."

That's good news for job seekers like Frederick.

Frederick says, "Every time they ask, what are you looking for, I say I'm not particular. I'll do anything. I'm a fast learner. It's just if they hire you is the thing."