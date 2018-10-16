Clear

Vincennes University hosts job fair

Vincennes University hosted a job fair Tuesday afternoon

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Elizabeth Frederick has been unemployed for four months.

Frederick says, "I worked in the factory and they laid me off. So now I'm out looking for another job to take care of my children."

Frederick supports three children in the small town of Bicknell. She says the job hunt has been difficult.

Frederick explains, "I've put numerous applications in. It's just like no one calls you. You call them and 'oh we're going through applications.' it's just a never-ending battle."

That job hunt brought Frederick to Vincennes University Tuesday afternoon. A job fair brought in 40 employers. All looking to fill open positions.

Dana Gustafson at WorkOne Southwest says, "Jobs are good and plentiful. And a wide variety. The biggest thing is it's just not one particular job. There are a variety of professional jobs, production jobs."

WorkOne of Southwest Indiana helped to put on the job fair. They say employers are having a better time of placing employees as jobs become available. That's even if job seekers don't have the right skills.

Gustafson explains, "What they are finding if they are not at that level. They are finding that they are willing to be trained so they can move up within that company."

That's good news for job seekers like Frederick.

Frederick says, "Every time they ask, what are you looking for, I say I'm not particular. I'll do anything. I'm a fast learner. It's just if they hire you is the thing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

Image

New storage business opens in Terre Haute

Image

Railroad crossing set to close for road work

Image

Washington EMS Hurricane Response

Image

Safe routes to school in Marshall

Image

Rebuilding the Vermillion County Fairgrounds grandstands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids