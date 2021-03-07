Vincennes University holds virtual concert

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley university is finding new ways to connect student musicians and audiences during this pandemic.

Vincennes university's performing arts department is hosting a series of free virtual concerts.

This choral concert was posted this afternoon on VUs music youtube page.

More concerts will be posted through April.

This program allows students to perform in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center even though in-person audiences are not allowed at this time.