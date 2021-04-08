Vincennes University holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting college in the middle of a pandemic can be weird. But that's exactly what Abigail Mullikin did last fall.

Mullikin says, "A lot of the classes, they'll do a little bit of a mixture. So some days we'll be in class. Some days we'll do just our own work at home."

Vincennes University students and staff have been doing their best to make the best out of these uncertain times. The school plans to go back to in-person classes full-time in the fall. One of the first steps to get there is covid-19 vaccine clinics.

Knox County COVID-19 nurse Betty Lankford says, "I'm prepared to give out 300. But I will give out more. We have the vaccine. I will give out more if we have the people that want it."

Students, faculty, and staff were eligible to get the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. People were lining up to get their chance at the shot a half-hour before the clinic opened.

Lankford says, "They'll be coming back in four weeks...that's at finals time. So some of the people may have gone home. We're going to ask them to stay or come back and get it."

Students can also coordinate with the community they're from to get vaccinated. As long as it's the Moderna vaccine.

Mullikin says she will be glad to be mask-free, though she admits she might miss some of its perks.

Mullikin says, "I'm excited. I like the masks because I don't really have to smile at anybody."