Vincennes University earns recognition for its teaching program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has earned national recognition for teacher preparation.
The award came from the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
This is the only nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation.
Honorees must meet certain standards and go through a review process.
The designation goes to programs that develop well-rounded future teachers.
