Vincennes University breaks ground on a new student housing complex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has started work on a new student housing complex.

On Thursday, officials broke ground on the new French Quarter.

There was a ceremony to celebrate.

University leaders say the complex will serve as a connection between the university, the Wabash River, and the city.

It will also allow more room for students to walk through the historic sites in the area.

When completed it will provide housing for 200 students.