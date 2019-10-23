Clear

Vincennes University breaks ground on a new student housing complex

Vincennes University has started work on a new student housing complex.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has started work on a new student housing complex.

On Thursday, officials broke ground on the new French Quarter.

There was a ceremony to celebrate.

University leaders say the complex will serve as a connection between the university, the Wabash River, and the city.

It will also allow more room for students to walk through the historic sites in the area.

When completed it will provide housing for 200 students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery announces expansion to downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Vincennes University breaks ground on new student housing complex

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Union Hospital Respiratory Week

Image

Teachers Association Forum

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Image

Cobie Barnes

Image

Logan White

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to fix the community drug problem - her

Image

School safety week

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival