Vincennes University board approves tuition rate hike, ISU could be next

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Vincennes University will see a tuition increase.

The Board of Trustees passed the increase as part of the budget on Wednesday.

This coming school year will come with a $200 increase. The following year, it will jump another $206.

The university says the extra money will cover equipment costs, health insurance, and raises for employees.

Indiana State University could be next

The Board of Trustees at Indiana State University will consider a tuition increase on Friday.

If that increase is approved, the fall would bring a $66 increase per semester for a full-time, in-state, graduate student. The following school year would see a $67 increase.