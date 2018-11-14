Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Vincennes University approved to tear down buildings

The Vincennes Historical Review Board approved the demolition of a number of homes in the historic district.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:05 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The project is called The French Village. Vincennes University plans to build permanent housing for VU students.

The project would begin at the set of railroad tracks that separate the university from the rest of the community. The university would expand two blocks to Hart Street. The problem is the project would require the demolition of over a dozen buildings.

That problem brought Vincennes University before the historical review board. The proposed project lies within the city's historic district. Any changes must be approved by the board.

Vincennes University Vice president Phil Rath says, “Our thought process here was, what can we do to come in and energize downtown."

Leading Tuesday's discussion was board member Tim Trotter. He says the board received a lot of input from the community.

Trotter says, "Each person had good comments and good arguments for their view. And it certainly is a lot to consider."

The university argued the project would improve the area.

Rath says, "That first street corridor as we know it is kind of a mixed bag of commercial, residential. Mostly rental. Houses are running down we have student rentals."

A number of those in attendance stood in opposition to the project.

One member in attendance said, "I think after having some additional time to review applications, both on the part of Vincennes University and on the part of the HRB, that it would be beneficial on the part of all parties."

However, the historical review board approved the demolition of over a dozen buildings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Travel Troubles Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

National signing day

Image

ReStore Our Community event

Image

Bank evacuated after gas leak in Terre Haute

Image

Post election issues in Vigo County

Image

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Image

Here comes winter, Kevin breaks down what to expect

Image

VU looks to expand its campus

Image

Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day