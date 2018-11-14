Vincennes University approved to tear down buildings

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The project is called The French Village. Vincennes University plans to build permanent housing for VU students.

The project would begin at the set of railroad tracks that separate the university from the rest of the community. The university would expand two blocks to Hart Street. The problem is the project would require the demolition of over a dozen buildings.

That problem brought Vincennes University before the historical review board. The proposed project lies within the city's historic district. Any changes must be approved by the board.

Vincennes University Vice president Phil Rath says, “Our thought process here was, what can we do to come in and energize downtown."

Leading Tuesday's discussion was board member Tim Trotter. He says the board received a lot of input from the community.

Trotter says, "Each person had good comments and good arguments for their view. And it certainly is a lot to consider."

The university argued the project would improve the area.

Rath says, "That first street corridor as we know it is kind of a mixed bag of commercial, residential. Mostly rental. Houses are running down we have student rentals."

A number of those in attendance stood in opposition to the project.

One member in attendance said, "I think after having some additional time to review applications, both on the part of Vincennes University and on the part of the HRB, that it would be beneficial on the part of all parties."

However, the historical review board approved the demolition of over a dozen buildings.