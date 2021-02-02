Vincennes University announces partnership with Amazon

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The partnership between the two organizations began back in the fall of 2019. Vincennes University leaders say amazon was attracted to the school's manufacturing program. The new program was up and running in a matter of months.

VU Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Services David Tucker explains, "We had developed the curriculum, implemented it, and took in our first students in October of 2019."

Amazon utilizes the college to help train their employees who want to move up the ladder. Those who graduate will get a mechatronics and robotics apprenticeship certificate.

Tucker says, "At the end of January we'll graduate our 200th graduate from this mechatronics and robotics apprenticeship."

VU was the first college to start this type of program up with Amazon.

Vincennes University faculty are doing the teaching. Amazon employees essentially become students, staying on campus for the duration.

VU President Chuck Johnson says, "They came to us in the fall of this last year and said 'we think this is going well. We really have a great demand for these positions. Can you double your capacity?' so by mid-2021 we expect to be up to 600 apprentices a year."

That means more students on campus and more jobs needed to help teach students. VU leaders also hope the new partnership will help to keep the university on the cutting edge.

Tucker says, "To bring 80 apprentices to VU at a time takes a lot more people than just a strong curriculum."

Johnson adds, "We're so proud of the great work that our faculty are doing. Many people have put a lot of time and effort into developing the curriculum and making sure the graduates are getting what they need."

A partnership that hopes to help bring more folks to Vincennes University.