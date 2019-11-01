Vincennes University announces class to help students get a drone license

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is set to offer a class in drone certification.

The class will be offered by the school's Agribusiness program.

Starting on January 15 and lasting through February 12, students in the class will be able to learn and receive study materials to help them take the FAA 107 Unmanned Aircraft General - Remote Pilot Certificate test.

LINK | FAA: Become a Drone Pilot

That license is required for anyone flying a drone for profit, business, or an organization.

The class is open to both VU students and the general public.

To learn more, you can call 812-888-5718 or email sbrocksmith@vinu.edu.