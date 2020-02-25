Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Vincennes University and Knox County Sheriff's Office receive recognition from the governor's office

The two groups were awarded for their work together to help train future law enforcement officers.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:09 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University and the Sheriff's office partnered up about four years ago. However, in the last year, that partnership has ramped up.

Students involved in the program get lots of hands-on experience. This even includes a shooting simulator. Students can take a forty-hour course to get school credit. At the same time, they get certification from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Going further the school plans on adding a 40-hour jail certification class in the fall. All in hopes of teaching future law enforcement officers.

The two organizations were recognized for excellent post-secondary partnership. The award was part of the Indiana Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "It feels good to be recognized for something like this. We've been working with VU for a while and to be finally be recognized for something like this it feels good."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Snow, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

Image

Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Image

Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Image

Commissioners vote to sponsor grant for Vigo County firehouse

Image

Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

Image

Off the Beaten Path: The Rod and Gun Club

Image

Vincennes University and Knox County Sheriff's Office receive recognition from the governor's office

Image

Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

Image

Spring Wildflowers Showing Up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil