Vincennes University and Knox County Sheriff's Office receive recognition from the governor's office

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University and the Sheriff's office partnered up about four years ago. However, in the last year, that partnership has ramped up.

Students involved in the program get lots of hands-on experience. This even includes a shooting simulator. Students can take a forty-hour course to get school credit. At the same time, they get certification from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Going further the school plans on adding a 40-hour jail certification class in the fall. All in hopes of teaching future law enforcement officers.

The two organizations were recognized for excellent post-secondary partnership. The award was part of the Indiana Career and Technical Education Awards for Excellence.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "It feels good to be recognized for something like this. We've been working with VU for a while and to be finally be recognized for something like this it feels good."