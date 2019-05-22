Vincennes University Board of Trustees approves $2 million contribution for city's levee project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A large sum of money has been approved for a major project in Vincennes.

The Vincennes University Board of Trustees Finance Committee has approved to contribute $2 million to the city's levee project.

The money will be used to replaced aged wells along the levee.

It runs from the Green Activities Center to Kimmell Park.

The entire project will cost $5 million.

The recommendation will go before the full board on June 26th.