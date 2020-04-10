Vincennes Still Without Power

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the storm system from Wednesday night produced wind gusts around 70mph in some cases.

Vincennes was one of the harder-hit places.

"So it's really spread throughout the whole county, but Vincennes probably took the blunt of the damage itself."

Kurt Phegley works for Duke Energy.

He says all across the city, there are trees and limbs down, along with power lines.

He says some buildings even had the roof torn off.

"We've had some big structures that have come down as part of the storm. A lot of roofs down, some structures, it's taken floors off of it, so we've seen some of those. Unfortunately Rivet High School, that was one of them that it took down the third story of the building itself."

But the biggest thing right now, are the power lines.

And with the stay at home order in place, it makes things difficult for families.

"We're concerned about people being at home, especially with COVID-19, it's especially concerning. People have a lot of food too, at home. Food in their freezer, we're conscious of that, so we're trying to get back in power as soon as possible."

We asked Kurt the same question that many of you may be asking...when will power be back on?

He says for most people, by Friday night they will have power restored.

But Friday afternoon, crews found another 20 or so power poles that need replacing.

For that small amount of customers, no later than Saturday night.