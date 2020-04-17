Vincennes Rivet In Need Of Your Help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A spring storm left a path of damage right through Vincennes, Indiana.

In the town, the high school took a lot of the storms force.

So much so, that the school is having to completely rebuild certain areas.

"The science room will have to be totally rebuilt, and then we'll have to take care of water damage, like flooring, cabinetry, and items like that on the other two rooms that were affected. And also all the supplies for the chemistry room."

Janice Jones is the administrator for rivet high school.

She says that right now, the school is in limbo while they wait to see how extensive the damage really is.

Because of that, all they can do is clean, and wait.

"The building is covered to keep from the weather causing any more damage, and then it has also all been cleaned up, and the things that we can salvage are in storage."

But now the school is asking for your help.

Storm damage is not cheap to repair, and that's esepcially true when it comes to students and theuir learning supplies.

"They can donate by sending checks to the christian education foundation, CEF. You know we are so appreciative, we call it CEF, the christian education foundation is a huge supporter of our vincennes catholic schools, and they have stepped forward to help us."

And the takeaway janice wanted to make sure everyone knew, was that the school is more than just the building.

It's the people who make up the school.

To make a donation, make out a check to "Christian Education Fund" or "CEF".

Mark the check as "Storm Relief" and send it to 229 Church Street, Vincennes Indiana.