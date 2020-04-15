Vincennes Rendezvous rescheduled due to coronavirus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For more than 40 years, 'The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous' has taken place during the Memorial Day weekend.

That won't be the case this year.

Organizers have postponed the event until later in the year due to COVID-19.

The Vincennes Rendezvous features Revolutionary War reenactments and an 18th-century trade fair.

The event is now set for Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.