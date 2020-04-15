VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For more than 40 years, 'The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous' has taken place during the Memorial Day weekend.
That won't be the case this year.
Organizers have postponed the event until later in the year due to COVID-19.
The Vincennes Rendezvous features Revolutionary War reenactments and an 18th-century trade fair.
The event is now set for Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.
Related Content
- Vincennes Rendezvous rescheduled due to coronavirus
- The 42nd Annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous
- Vincennes community celebrates history with Rendezvous
- Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous
- Vincennes National Night Out rescheduled for Thursday
- Diversity Walk rescheduled for this coming weekend
- Hearing for Mattoon High School shooting suspect rescheduled
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
Scroll for more content...