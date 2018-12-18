Vincennes Police wins the 'Battle of the Badge' competition

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department has earned a victory lap.
The department raised a record-breaking amount of money during this year's 'Battle of the Badges' competition on Friday.
It is a competition between the Vincennes Police Department and the Vincennes Fire Department to raise money for the Salvation Army.
The police department raised $3,534.
In total, almost $6,000 was raised.
