Vincennes Police wins the 'Battle of the Badge' competition

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department has earned a victory lap.

The department raised a record-breaking amount of money during this year's 'Battle of the Badges' competition on Friday.

It is a competition between the Vincennes Police Department and the Vincennes Fire Department to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The police department raised $3,534.

In total, almost $6,000 was raised.