Vincennes Police warn residents to lock their cars

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the department's Facebook page, they have seen an increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. They are asking residents to be extra cautious.

This includes making sure you lock your car when you leave it. VPD is also asking folks to make sure that valuable items are not left out.

Chief Robert Dunham says, "If somebody looks in a car and they think that something is in that car that is going to benefit them. Be it cash or item like a camera or a cell phone that could be sold for money. Makes a big difference if you don't have laying out in the open where it can be seen they may move on."