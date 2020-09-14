Vincennes Police re-starts neighborhood watch program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Neighborhood watch was established in Vincennes during Chief Robert Dunham's first run as police chief. But since he left the department the program was downsized.

Dunham says, "Then with the first of the year with COVID and we're not being able to meet kind of set us back a little. But I think it's very important for any community to have some type of neighborhood involvement in policing their communities."

The first step in revitalizing the program happened last week. The department held it's first meeting with the public.

Dunham says, "The people who live here, instead of shutting themselves in and not becoming involved, call us. You don't even need to give a name. Give us a problem. Give us a location. That gives us a reason to be there to investigate."

Dunham hopes to have a virtual option for residents to get involved.

Dunham explains, "We're trying to get back on board. We are actually trying to set up to where you can go online and ask questions and maybe zoom the meetings out. With a phone number to call in."

For Dunham, the program goes beyond just reporting crimes and suspicious activities. He sees it as a way to increase communication between cops and residents.

Dunham says, "It just gives them a chance to voice their opinions and their needs and wants. I can't say we can fulfill everything but it makes them feel apart of what we're trying to do."