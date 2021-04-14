Vincennes Police continue to search for suspects in recent shooting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are still searching for suspects in a shooting.

The shooting happened last Monday night in an alley between 6th and 7th Streets.

According to police, a fight turned physical. That's when a man shot another man.

Here are some photos of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting incident. If you have any information, please... Posted by Vincennes Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Police released a series of photos and a video from the incident.

They are asking for your help identifying the people involved.

Officers say at this time the suspects are three men.

If you have any information, call the Vincennes Police Department at (812) 882-1630.