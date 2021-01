VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes police are working to solve a cold case. They say they are looking for a man in connection to a 2008 sexual assault case.

Police released a composite of the man the police are looking for. Vincennes police used DNA to develop the composite. One image shows the man at the age of 25. The other shows him aged to 35.

They say the man broke into a home in 2008. The man sexually assaulted and battered a woman.