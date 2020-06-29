Vincennes Police Department upgrades its body cameras

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The overhaul accounts for 40 new body cameras. That covers every single officer in the department. Chief Robert Dunham says the upgrade was desperately needed.

Dunham says, "Not all of them were functioning. Not all officers had them. And the ones that did have them the battery packs were overheating and swelling up."

The Vincennes University police department uses the particular brand. It was there Dunham found out about them. He says all forty cameras cost less than thirty thousand dollars.

Dunham explains, "Since we've got them back out we've had one officer who was vindicated. Somebody complained on him, the way he was treated, and when I look at the video footage he couldn't have been any more cordial."

Now every officer has a body camera to record every interaction. Dunham says this helps not just the officer but the public.

Dunham says, "What body cameras do is they keep both the citizens and the officers on their toes to be courteous and not get kind of irate."