Vincennes Police Department announces new police chief

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department has announced its decision on a new police chief.
The new chief is Robert Dunham.
LINK | VINCENNES POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS - IT'S UNCLEAR IF IT IS IN CONNECTION TO FBI INVESTIGATION
Former police chief Dusty Luking resigned from his position and retired from the department.
We will have more on this developing story tonight on myFOX10 at 10 and News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00.
