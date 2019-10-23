Vincennes Police Chief resigns - it's unclear if it is in connection to FBI investigation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the chief of the Vincennes Police Department has stepped down.
The announcement came from Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum's office. It says Dusty Luking has "resigned as police chief and retired from the Vincennes Police Department."
The release says Yochum will move forward in the selection of a new chief.
Assistant Chief Terry Johnson and Sargent Jon McKinnon will lead the department until a permanent chief is selected.
We first reported in August that Luking was placed on leave after the FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department.
It's not immediately clear if Luking's resignation is in connection to this investigation.
We've reached out to the FBI for an update on that investigation. So far, we have not heard back. We also have calls out to Assistant Chief Terry Johnson and Mayor Yochum's offices for comment.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
