Vincennes Police Chief reacts to protests

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Chief Robert Dunham says there were over three hundred people in downtown Vincennes Tuesday night. They were there protesting in response to the death of George Floyd.

Among those in attendance were Vincennes police, Knox County Sheriff's deputies, and Indiana State Police. Dunham believes those protestors were happy with how his fellow officers handled the situation. He says he believes they gained trust with those in attendance.

Tuesday night's protests allowed the chief to talk with those who organized the event. Dunham says it is important to have cooperation and communication.

Dunham says, "That is 95% of our job. It's not all about writing tickets and throwing people in jail. It's about being public servants and helping people."