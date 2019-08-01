Vincennes Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking has been put on paid administrative leave, according to the Vincennes Mayor's Office.

A statement sent Thursday afternoon said Chief Luking will remain on paid administrative leave until an investigation concludes. The FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department on Wednesday.

Another police department in Knox County also had its chief put on administrative leave earlier this year. Chief Terry Stremming is facing charges of official misconduct and battery. Indiana State Police said he was arrested after an incident at the Knox County Prosecutor's Office. Through this incident and other issues, the Bicknell Police Department has been dealing with staffing issues. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said that a draft of an Interlocal Agreement has been written up, and it will be discussed on Monday.

In the meantime, Asst. Chief Terry Johnson will be handling daily operations to "ensure the overall operations of the department, and continued service and safety to the public," according to the release from the Mayor's Office.

News 10 reached out to the United States Attorney Southern District of Indiana asking about any potential investigation or allegations. The Executive Assistant to U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney said at this time, the office cannot comment.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as details are released.