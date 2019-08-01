Clear

Vincennes Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave

The Police Chief in Vincennes has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway, according to the Mayor's Office.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 2:11 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking has been put on paid administrative leave, according to the Vincennes Mayor's Office.

A statement sent Thursday afternoon said Chief Luking will remain on paid administrative leave until an investigation concludes. The FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department on Wednesday.

Another police department in Knox County also had its chief put on administrative leave earlier this year. Chief Terry Stremming is facing charges of official misconduct and battery. Indiana State Police said he was arrested after an incident at the Knox County Prosecutor's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY | BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF BATTERY AGAINST A PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE EMPLOYEE

Through this incident and other issues, the Bicknell Police Department has been dealing with staffing issues. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said that a draft of an Interlocal Agreement has been written up, and it will be discussed on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY | 'IF ANYONE IN BICKNELL CALLS FOR A POLICEMAN ONE IS GOING TO COME.'; MAYOR ADDRESSES POLICE DEPARTMENT STAFFING

In the meantime, Asst. Chief Terry Johnson will be handling daily operations to "ensure the overall operations of the department, and continued service and safety to the public," according to the release from the Mayor's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY | FBI EXECUTED SEARCH WARRANT AT VINCENNES POLICE DEPARTMENT 

News 10 reached out to the United States Attorney Southern District of Indiana asking about any potential investigation or allegations. The Executive Assistant to U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney said at this time, the office cannot comment.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as details are released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police ask for help again in identifying woman years after body discovered

Image

Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award

Image

Eastern Greene High School welcomes Eric Kirkendall as Principal

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Image

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Image

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

Image

TH REX

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois