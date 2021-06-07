Vincennes Police Chief announces retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Robert Dunham served as police chief at the Vincennes police department for years during his first run. After some time with the Vincennes University police department Dunham came back to lead Vincennes PD. That was just months before the pandemic.

Dunham says, "I started in November and then in February and march that all took place. I like challenges but I am getting old."

Dunham served as chief for 18 months during his second go-around as police chief. It may have been a short run but Dunham says an opportunity to continue helping the community was something he couldn't pass up. Dunham's plans after retiring include becoming a school resource officer for two local elementary schools.

Dunham says, "I think changes in your community and society have to start with our children. And this will give me an opportunity to do that."

Current school resource officer Jonathan Hillenbrand will take the reigns as chief of police for the city. Hillenbrand has been with the department for 18 years.

Dunham says, "When I hired john I said one of these days you're going to run this department. So it's really nice to be able to hand the reigns over to him also. I think he has a real good mind for administrative duties and managerial duties. He's very fair."

Dunham plans to hang around for the next few weeks to help with the transition. While his role is changing, Dunham says he is glad to continue serving.

Dunham says, "Overall the blessing is dealing with the community and the people. Even in the worst situations being able to make a difference."