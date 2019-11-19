Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input

Vincennes, Ind. (WTHI)- Parks leaders in Vincennes are looking for your input!
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department wants to know what you think about city parks.
The information will help the department form its master plan.
You'll need to fill out a survey to give your opinion.
