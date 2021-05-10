Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon resigns from department

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been 16 years since Steve Beamon joined the Vincennes Parks Department. Most of that time he's been in charge of things. But Monday the city announced his resignation.

Beamon explains, "The last couple of months I've just been kind of thinking about the past year even the past 16 years. Where I'm going it opened up and sometimes things happen for a reason."

The last year has been difficult. Covid-19 played a part in that but it wasn't the only reason.

Beamon says, "Doug Roberts passed, my maintenance director. He and I had been best friends for a long time. He worked with me for 13 years. You know then with covid and everything, it just wasn't I guess the same."

Roberts and Beamon accomplished a lot together. In recent years the department has improved the parks by adding pickleball courts and new playground equipment. No doubt the biggest accomplishments being the riverwalk and Rainbow Beach.

Beamon says, "It just seems like we've been able to grow and provide those opportunities, quality of life opportunities."

Beamon's legacy will be visible in the projects the department has accomplished. But for him, it's all about the people he's worked with.

Beamon explains, "It wasn't anything that I did, it was having people around you and friends working together and doing things the right way. And all aiming for the same thing...providing for the city."