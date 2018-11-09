Vincennes McDonald's fire ends with $3 million in damages, building a total loss

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning fire destroyed a McDonald's in Vincennes.

Fire crews were called out around 2:00 a.m. to Hart Street.

The State Fire Marshall, along with the Vincennes Fire Department continue to investigate what caused the fire.

News 10 has learned the building is a total loss.

The damages in the fire are in excess of $3 million.

We were told the building was under construction, but the drive-thru was open at the time of the fire.

The fire caused the roof to cave in.