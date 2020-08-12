Vincennes Lincoln High School student tests positive for COVID-19

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - According to school officials the student was last at the school on Friday. That student began showing symptoms over the weekend. Right now the student is recovering at home.

School leaders say the student is part of a school athletic team. That team has now been placed on quarantine.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says the corporation's plans are working well.

Parsley explains, "All the things that we needed to happen occurred. So I take some satisfaction, I guess at least in the process and the protocol that we have in place. And I know it is working."