Vincennes Levee project looks to wrap up by end of the year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes levee project has been worked on for years.

FEMA began making new flood maps after hurricane Katrina. Vincennes' levee needs to be certified to be put on those new maps. If the city's levee is not certified, about 75% of folks in town with mortgages would be forced to buy flood insurance.

Right now the city is working on the final paperwork on the project. Crews are installing some additional piping.

Nearly 2,000 feet of relief drain has been installed along the levee system. The project also replaced relief wells.

The city has been coordinating with FEMA about the certification. They are expecting that certification to go through soon.

That means no change to what folks in town have to pay.

Levee superintendent Hunter Pinnell says, "FEMA should accept what the core's positive evaluation. And be able to show that our levee does provide protection against the 100-year flood on the flood maps."