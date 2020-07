VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual Jeep festival is set to take off this weekend.

It's called 'Heaps of Jeeps.' The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. Yochum Chrysler Dealership on Hart Street in Vincennes.

The ride will end at Highland Woods Park. That's where food trucks and a police K9 demonstration are planned.

The event raises money for local law enforcement.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.