Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Vincennes Fire Department offers smoke detectors

The Vincennes Fire Department is hoping to supply smoke detectors in every residence in the city.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Skelton Performing Arts Center has been packed this week. Full of local school kids learning fire safety.

Jeff Owens with the Kasey Program says, "The dogs do stop drop and roll. And they check the door to see if it's hot. And they crawl under the smoke. All the skills that we're teaching the kids the dogs can demonstrate it."

The Kasey program uses dogs and songs to help students retain safety lessons. It's just one of the steps the Vincennes fire department is using to get the community prepared.

Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says, "We can teach them the basics of fire safety. And they take that home. And not everyone will, but say we get a third of them. They'll go home and make their parents check their smoke detectors."

Smoke detectors can be the first line of defense for homeowners. That's why the fire department is purchasing over 2,800 smoke detectors.

Pinkstaff explains, "Once we get them. We are going to make sure that there is not a house in Vincennes that doesn't have a smoke detector and or a carbon monoxide detector. At least one."

Detectors are funded through a FEMA grant. Those funds were worth $265,000.

Pinkstaff says, "We will come out. We will put the smoke detector up for you."

ChiefPinkstafff says each detector will last ten years. Making sure you and your family are well protected.

Pinkstaff says, "Just like Jeff is trying to teach the kids this morning. Smoke does kill you. So you know smoke detectors are our first and main line of defense."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids