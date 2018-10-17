Vincennes Fire Department offers smoke detectors

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Skelton Performing Arts Center has been packed this week. Full of local school kids learning fire safety.

Jeff Owens with the Kasey Program says, "The dogs do stop drop and roll. And they check the door to see if it's hot. And they crawl under the smoke. All the skills that we're teaching the kids the dogs can demonstrate it."

The Kasey program uses dogs and songs to help students retain safety lessons. It's just one of the steps the Vincennes fire department is using to get the community prepared.

Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says, "We can teach them the basics of fire safety. And they take that home. And not everyone will, but say we get a third of them. They'll go home and make their parents check their smoke detectors."

Smoke detectors can be the first line of defense for homeowners. That's why the fire department is purchasing over 2,800 smoke detectors.

Pinkstaff explains, "Once we get them. We are going to make sure that there is not a house in Vincennes that doesn't have a smoke detector and or a carbon monoxide detector. At least one."

Detectors are funded through a FEMA grant. Those funds were worth $265,000.

Pinkstaff says, "We will come out. We will put the smoke detector up for you."

ChiefPinkstafff says each detector will last ten years. Making sure you and your family are well protected.

Pinkstaff says, "Just like Jeff is trying to teach the kids this morning. Smoke does kill you. So you know smoke detectors are our first and main line of defense."